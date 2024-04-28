Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes $277,000 Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 911,073 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Valvoline by 260.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,225,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 885,342 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,165,000. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,935,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after buying an additional 582,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after buying an additional 276,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. 607,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,056. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.37.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

