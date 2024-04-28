Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,500,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,324,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.