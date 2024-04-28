Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 1,135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.9 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

ALSSF remained flat at $4.20 during midday trading on Friday. Alsea has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Get Alsea alerts:

About Alsea

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.