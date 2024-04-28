Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 1,135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.9 days.
Alsea Stock Performance
ALSSF remained flat at $4.20 during midday trading on Friday. Alsea has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.
About Alsea
