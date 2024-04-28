Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.050-5.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-$5.17 EPS.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

