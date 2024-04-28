AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.620–0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $951.4 million-$951.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.1 million. AMC Entertainment also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.62) EPS.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:AMC opened at $3.41 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $897.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.95.

View Our Latest Report on AMC Entertainment

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.