AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.620–0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $951.4 million-$951.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.1 million. AMC Entertainment also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.62) EPS.
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
NYSE:AMC opened at $3.41 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $897.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
