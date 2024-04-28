American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-3.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. 36,527,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,690,384. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

