American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $171.69. 1,701,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.29 and a 200-day moving average of $194.22. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 203.77%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.36.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

