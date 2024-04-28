AMH Equity Ltd Increases Position in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG)

AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.08% of AmpliTech Group worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

AmpliTech Group Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

