AMH Equity Ltd Invests $458,000 in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. KVH Industries makes up about 0.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in KVH Industries by 83.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 13.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $10.89.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

