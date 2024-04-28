AMH Equity Ltd Sells 241,103 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

AMH Equity Ltd decreased its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 241,103 shares during the period. IRIDEX accounts for about 1.0% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.44% of IRIDEX worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRIX opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. IRIDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

