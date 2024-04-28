Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 353,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.8 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $33.15 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,090.55%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

