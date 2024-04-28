Aon plc (AON) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
AON has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AON to earn $17.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
AON Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of AON opened at $285.03 on Friday. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at AON
In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About AON
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
