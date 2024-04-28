Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Apollomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Apollomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Apollomics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 245,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,745. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

