Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Reduced by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.8% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $203.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.15 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.