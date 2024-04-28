Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Lifted by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 1.1% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

