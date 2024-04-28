Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 176.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

