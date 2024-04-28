B. Riley Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $180.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $176.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

FI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $84,583,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

