BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Up 142.2% in April

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the March 31st total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BAESF opened at $16.66 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.
BAE Systems Company Profile
