BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Up 142.2% in April

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the March 31st total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESF opened at $16.66 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

