Bailard Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,374,000 after buying an additional 151,946 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 826,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $169.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average is $153.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

