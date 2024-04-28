Bailard Inc. Has $605,000 Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 0.9 %

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

