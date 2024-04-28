Bailard Inc. Has $644,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 92.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 82.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Trading Down 1.4 %

UGI opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

