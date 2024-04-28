Bailard Inc. Takes $635,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after buying an additional 1,349,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,398,000 after buying an additional 657,180 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,772,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,690,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2,347.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 259,356 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE STWD opened at $19.50 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

