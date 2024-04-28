Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCPC opened at $139.26 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.94.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

