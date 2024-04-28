Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in GitLab were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLB. Bank of America dropped their price target on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $55.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,638 shares of company stock worth $28,048,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

