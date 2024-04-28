Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2,531.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 77,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 47,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 52,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

BAC opened at $37.83 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

