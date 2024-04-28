Bank of America Trims Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Target Price to $141.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $145.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $121.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.59. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 188,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,286 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

