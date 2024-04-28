Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s (NTB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NYSE NTB opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.28 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 46.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,766,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,843,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

