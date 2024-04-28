Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.73.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 249,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 75.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 684,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after buying an additional 293,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

