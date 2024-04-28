Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 22.7% in April

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 441,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,071,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BAYRY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.39. 1,413,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,111. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAYRY. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

