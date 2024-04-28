Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $244.29 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. Beldex has a total market cap of $244.29 million and $1.23 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.48 or 0.05178274 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00054183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00021404 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003426 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,355,553 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,975,553 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.