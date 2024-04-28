Biconomy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.41 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Biconomy has a market cap of $352.02 million and $7.41 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000465 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Biconomy
Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 722,758,758 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Biconomy Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Biconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.