Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $52.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,557,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 196,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,999,179 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

