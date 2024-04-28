Bitcoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.45 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $479.94 or 0.00754902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion and $252.61 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,576.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00058539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00105728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,698,438 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

