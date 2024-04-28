Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

