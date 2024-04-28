BNB Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, BNB has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $89.34 billion and $693.61 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $605.31 or 0.00949308 BTC on major exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,587,973 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,549,516.89406893. The last known price of BNB is 600.12842566 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2152 active market(s) with $676,702,273.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

