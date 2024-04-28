Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.29, reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.01 billion.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.