Braemar (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $264.66

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.66 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 277.48 ($3.43). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.38), with a volume of 160,449 shares traded.

Braemar Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.87. The stock has a market cap of £78.45 million, a PE ratio of -3,044.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14,444.44%.

About Braemar

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

