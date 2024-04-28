Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,249 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.34% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $4.47 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $770.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.