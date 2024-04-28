Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-8.000 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 682,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,359. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

