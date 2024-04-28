Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-8.000 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 682,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,359. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

