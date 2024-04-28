Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

