Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 573,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 738,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,062,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 198,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 693,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $39.37 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.