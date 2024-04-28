Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.40 and a 1-year high of $149.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.71.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.