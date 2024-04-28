Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $273,243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,244 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 98.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,229,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after buying an additional 611,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

CNI stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.43.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.