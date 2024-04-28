Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after buying an additional 328,088 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 896.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 171,511 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

