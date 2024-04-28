Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after acquiring an additional 371,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,292,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VAW opened at $196.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.73. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $205.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

