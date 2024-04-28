Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Shares Up 7.1%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 7.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burtech Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

