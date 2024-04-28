Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) versus Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Financial Contrast

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cryoport has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cryoport and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryoport 0 5 2 0 2.29 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cryoport presently has a consensus target price of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.35%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than Cryoport.

92.9% of Cryoport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Cryoport shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cryoport and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryoport -42.69% -11.86% -5.99% Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -38.72% -104.47% -26.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cryoport and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryoport $233.26 million 3.45 -$99.59 million ($2.20) -7.45 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $113.78 million 5.11 -$43.96 million ($1.64) -11.89

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cryoport. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cryoport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cryoport beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services. It also provides CRYOGENE, an unparalleled solution that offers pre-clinical temperature-controlled biological materials management services comprising specimen storage, processing, collection, and retrieval; CRYOPD, a temperature-controlled logistics solution, which include temperature-controlled packaging and transport solutions from cryogenic temperature to controlled ambient; and IntegriCell services that comprise apheresis/leukapheresis collection, Cryoshuttle transportation, cryo-process optimization and processing services. In addition, the company offers MVE Biological Solutions' Fusion cryogenic system, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer; MVE Biological Solutions' Vario cryogenic system, a cryogenic freezer system that supports temperatures between -20°C and -150°C; Cryoport Cryoshuttle provides clients with dedicated local transportation support; and Tec4Med. Further, it provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; frozen biological specimens transportation; and incoming and outgoing biological specimens management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead product candidate is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for type 1 diabetic kidney disease. It also develops Budenofalk 3 mg oral capsules for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

