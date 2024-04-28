Cercano Management LLC Sells 22,790 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cercano Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,790 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 9.7% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $292,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UNP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,671. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.45 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

