Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. 16,364,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,990,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.