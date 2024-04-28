Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 51.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 56,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

